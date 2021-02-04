Massachusetts man arrested by FBI in connection with Jan. 6 riots at U.S. Capitol

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man is among two individuals arrested by federal authorities Thursday on an arrest warrant in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Agents assigned to the FBI Boston Division’s Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested 33-year-old Brian McCreary, of North Adams, on a warrant issued by the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia.
The FBI said McCreary was taken into custody without incident and is charged with the following:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
A photo captured of McCreary shows him standing next to the “horn man” while recording the incidents.
As of date, the FBI Boston Division has arrested a total of five individuals in connection with the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.