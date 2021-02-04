Massachusetts man arrested by FBI in connection with Jan. 6 riots at U.S. Capitol

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McCreary pointed out in the left of the photo, who was arrested by the FBI on Thursday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man is among two individuals arrested by federal authorities Thursday on an arrest warrant in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. 

Agents assigned to the FBI Boston Division’s Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested 33-year-old Brian McCreary, of North Adams, on a warrant issued by the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia. 

The FBI said McCreary was taken into custody without incident and is charged with the following:  

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority 
  •  Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority 
  •  Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds 
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds 
  •  Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds 

A photo captured of McCreary shows him standing next to the “horn man” while recording the incidents.

As of date, the FBI Boston Division has arrested a total of five individuals in connection with the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Inspiration 4 Civilian Space Mission

More Low Income Housing

Daylight Saving Bill

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4

Covid Weddings

BPS Paw Art

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Go Red

Covid-19 treatment option encouraged for high-risk individuals

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Winter Activities

Cold temps settle in for the long haul

NDC FEB 4

UMary Hockey

Minot State Signing Day

UMary Signing Day

Virtual Y

Tribal leaders: Bills continue to chip away at tribes’ gaming revenue

Eagle Hike

Minot Citizen of the Year

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News