Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus concerns

National News

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 5, 2018, file photo, Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard during the first round at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Augusta National decided Friday, March 13, 2020, to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus. Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date. Ridley did not say when it would be held. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(WWLP) – The 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed due to the increased risk of the coronavirus.

According to Fred S. Ridley, August National Golf Club Chairman, the Master Tournaments, Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, and Chip and Putt National Finals will all be postponed.

Dates for the tournament and the other events have not been decided yet.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date. We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.”

– Fred S. Ridley, August National Golf Club Chairman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13"

Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooler temps with weekend snow chances"

furry friends meet twigs and bugsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friends meet twigs and bugsy"

Class A Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls"

Class A Boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Boys"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

First Responders Staying Healthy

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Staying Healthy"

No State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "No State of Emergency"

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Local Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses"

Rural Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Prep"

Governor Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Update"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

College Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Classes"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Alexis Thompson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexis Thompson"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12"

Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds"

New Home Buyers

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Home Buyers"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge