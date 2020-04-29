Mattel honors ‘everyday heroes’ of COVID-19 pandemic with new collectibles

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(NEXSTAR) – Mattel has announced a special line of collectibles to honor the people risking their own safety to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California-based toy manufacturer says all net proceeds from the #ThankYouHeroes line of action figures and Little People Community Champions will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative to benefit first responder healthcare workers.

The line is designed to honor “the individuals leading the fight against COVID-19 as well as the everyday heroes who are working to keep communities up and running.”

Fisher-Price is the first of several Mattel brands to roll out action figures, which will include a selection of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers. There will also be a “special five-character Little People set comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.”

Several other Mattel brands are set to follow Fisher-Price in the coming days.

“#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders,” said Chuck Scothon, Senior Vice President of Fisher-Price and Global Head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel. “Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults.”

Mattel continues to manufacture face shields and cloth masks to combat a nationwide shortage of protective gear, especially among healthcare providers.

#ThankYouHeroes will be available for pre-order starting today through May 31, 2020 at http://MattelPlayroom.com/ThankYouHeroes.

