Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Mattel launches #ThankYouHeroes program to donate dolls to kids of First Responders

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

First responders deserve our gratitude — now more than ever as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and toy company Mattel is expressing its gratitude with its new initiate, the #ThankYouHeroes program.

For every eligible career barbie doll or play set, the company will donate a doll to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The program will benefit children of first responders fighting COVID-19.

Career Barbie dolls show Barbie in her role as a career professional in various fields. The program applies to purchases from Barbie.Mattel.com and participating retailers from May 14 through May 17.

It’s part of Mattel’s “Pay it Forward” platform, focused on giving back to communities in times of need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13"

Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain"

Bismarck Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Soccer"

Backpacks for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks for Kids"

Rural Grocery Sales Boost

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocery Sales Boost"

Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20"

Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball"

Diaper Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diaper Need"

Mandan 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan 4th of July Parade"

Cancer Center Fundraising

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center Fundraising"

Birthday Surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Surprise"

4-H Students Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-H Students Canceled"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Butchered Cattle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Butchered Cattle"

Yellowhammer Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yellowhammer Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12"

Moose Poaching

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Poaching"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge