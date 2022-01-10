Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program.

These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025.

The tails end of the quarter, designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily Damstra and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic artist Craig A. Campbell, depicts Maya Angelou with her arms uplifted.

Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived.

The heads side depicts a portrait of George Washington originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser to mark George Washington’s 200th birthday.