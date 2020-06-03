Restaurants in much of NY get green light for outdoor dining

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this May 5, 2020 file photo a New York Metropolitan Transportation authority worker worker disinfects a subway train at the Coney Island Stillwell Avenue Terminal, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York City appears to be on track to begin loosening restrictions in June, but residents who don’t yet feel comfortable commuting by subway may have to improvise, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York will start to allow outdoor dining at restaurants as soon as Thursday in much of the state outside of New York City and its suburbs as coronavirus restrictions ease, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Restaurants must place outdoor tables 6 feet (2 meters) apart, all staff must wear face coverings, and customers must also wear a covering when not seated, under the rules Cuomo announced in a news release.

The order applies to regions that have entered the second phase of Cuomo’s four-step reopening plan, including the Capital region, western New York, central New York and the Finger Lakes.

The areas that will have to wait for outdoor dining include Long Island and the mid-Hudson Valley, which entered the first phase of reopening last week, and New York City, which is scheduled to enter the first phase next week.

Cuomo announced earlier that 49 additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported statewide Tuesday, a small fraction of the 700-plus daily deaths the state was recording during the height of the virus outbreak in April.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City buses and subways should look different when the city begins reopening next week, with hand sanitizer in stations and social distancing markers in place, but the agency that runs the buses and subways said some of the mayor’s ideas are unrealistic.

“I want to see that everywhere you go, whether it is in a subway station, on the platform or on the train or on a bus, there are markings telling you exactly where to be,” de Blasio said at his daily briefing Wednesday.

Ridership on subways and buses is expected to increase when the city enters the first phase of the reopening process Monday.

Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said they are taking steps to prevent a flareup of the virus but cautioned that some of de Blasio’s suggestions, like distance markers on buses and trains, are impractical.

“Like many of the mayor’s ideas, this is nice in theory but utterly unworkable,” MTA spokeswoman Abbey Collins said in a statement. “The mayor’s plan would allow us to serve only a tiny percentage of our riders — likely around 8%.”

She added, “We look forward to hearing more from the mayor and NYPD on their plans for enforcement and compliance with this proposal.”

Mitch Schwartz, a spokesman for de Blasio, said in an email, “It’s common sense that people shouldn’t sit directly next to each other on the subway in a pandemic. That obviously wouldn’t allow for social distancing. We’ll work with the MTA to ramp up their capacity, but public health comes first.”

The closure of the subway system between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. for disinfecting will continue when the reopening starts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

COVID-19 Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Survivor"

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Zakian Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zakian Resigns"

Police Dangers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Dangers"

Airmen Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmen Identified"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3"

Robert One Minute 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-3"

Race for Rescues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Rescues"

Shiloh Christian Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Signing"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Ward Co Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Facilities"

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

ND Spring Golf Championship Late

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Spring Golf Championship Late"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

In Loving Memory children's book

Thumbnail for the video titled "In Loving Memory children's book"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge