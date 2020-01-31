McConnell’s Democratic rival McGrath endorses Biden for 2020

National News
Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden, Amy McGrath

FILE – In This Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, stands on stage with then democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath during a campaign event in Owingsville, Ky. Former Marine combat aviator Amy McGrath, who has raised more than $16 million in her Democratic bid to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November in Kentucky, is endorsing Joe Biden for president. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy McGrath, a former Marine combat aviator who has raised more than $16 million in her effort to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell in November’s election, said Friday that she was endorsing Joe Biden for president.

The former vice president campaigned in Kentucky for McGrath in her unsuccessful 2018 race for a U.S. House seat. Now she is trying to win the Democratic Senate nomination and unseat McConnell, one of the most powerful men in Washington.

McGrath said Biden was “respected and beloved by Democrats and Republicans alike” and had the ability to bring the country back together.

“Honor and integrity are at the heart of everything Marines do,” McGrath said in a statement. ”It’s why I believe so strongly that Joe Biden is the president who can return honor and integrity to the Oval Office.”

McGrath joins a growing group of centrist-leaning House members who are backing the former vice president as he tries to consolidate enough votes in the moderate wing of his party to secure the Democratic nomination. Among those is Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, who was a classmate of McGrath’s at the Naval Academy.

Biden’s campaign welcomed the endorsement from McGrath.

“We are honored to welcome Amy to Team Joe in the fight for the soul of our nation and look forward to taking down Mitch McConnell and taking back the Senate,” said Greg Schultz, Biden’s campaign manager.

Biden has said he considered McConnell, with whom he served for decades in the Senate, a friend he could work with as president. The remark drew criticism from some of his Democratic rivals, who noted McConnell’s obstruction of President Barack Obama’s agenda.

President Donald Trump is popular in the state, and McConnell is one of the officials most key to the president’s success. The Senate majority leader is known for his powerful political organization in the state and is considered a solid favorite.

____

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Frenzy Second Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy Second Block"

Frenzy First Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy First Block"

Linton HMB Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Wrestling"

Underwood Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Bball"

Linton HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Bball"

Century Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Bball"

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

Recycling in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling in Minot"

CHI Midwives

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Midwives"

Oncologist on Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncologist on Firefighting"

St. Mary's Carnival

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Carnival"

New Candidate for Gov.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Candidate for Gov."

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Minot Roller Derby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roller Derby"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20"

Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge