McDonald’s adds 2 items to menu for holiday season

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — McDonald’s Holiday Pie is back at selected restaurants for a limited time this holiday season, according to multiple reports.

If that’s not festive enough for you, the fast-food giant has also brought back the Peppermint Mocha.

McDonald’s Holiday Pie has a sugar cookie-like crust and is filled with vanilla custard. It’s topped off with confetti sprinkles, according to food blog Brand Eating. The treats typically run about 89 cents.

Brand Eating reports the Holiday Pie was rolled out about 10 years ago and local stores are given the option to sell it this time of year.

The Peppermint Mocha is available as a hot or cold drink. If coffee isn’t your thing, McDonald’s offers it up as a Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Health leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for nursing homes

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/7

With COVID-19 vaccine imminent, when and what can Floridians expect?

After the Whistle: Minot Swimming

After the Whistle: Our Redeemer's Basketball

After the Whistle: Century Patriots Swimming

After the Whistle: Linton-HMB Volleyball

Report: Trump could skip Biden's inauguration, hold opposing rally

Sporting Chance

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/7

A very warm start to the week with a big cool down

preparing for vaccine in ND

College Hockey

Plays of the Week

Doctors work to build trust in the COVID-19 vaccine

Boy Scout creates Blessings Boxes

Stuff-a-squad-car

COVID-19 ND Watch 12-6-20

College Hockey

Bishop Ryan Basketball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss