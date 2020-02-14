McDonald’s ice cream machine breakdown solution?

When you’re craving a McFlurry, one of the worst things to hear is that the McDonald’s ice cream machine is broken… and those machines are notorious for being down.
But People magazine reports McDonald’s may have found a solution — by teaming up with a company called Kytch. Kytch has developed technology that can help employees manage the machines by correcting mechanical issues caused by human error, and making sure the automated cleaning cycles happens on time.
Kytch first introduced the devices in May, though McDonald’s did not confirm if any of their locations are using the new device.