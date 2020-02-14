McDonald’s ice cream machine breakdown solution?

FILE – This June 25, 2019 file photo shows the sign outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is finally taking a nibble of plant-based burgers. In a very limited test in Canada, McDonald’s said Thursday, Sept. 26 that it’s introducing the PLT, or the plant, lettuce and tomato burger. It will be available for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario by the end of the month. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

When you’re craving a McFlurry, one of the worst things to hear is that the McDonald’s ice cream machine is broken… and those machines are notorious for being down.

But People magazine reports McDonald’s may have found a solution — by teaming up with a company called Kytch. Kytch has developed technology that can help employees manage the machines by correcting mechanical issues caused by human error, and making sure the automated cleaning cycles happens on time.

Kytch first introduced the devices in May, though McDonald’s did not confirm if any of their locations are using the new device.