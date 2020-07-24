McDonald’s to require customers to wear face masks in restaurants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, McDonald’s says it is taking additional precautions to protect customers and employees at its restaurants.

On Friday, the fast-food giant announced that it was adding steps to its protection plan regarding COVID-19.

Requiring face coverings in restaurants

In order to protect the safety of employees and customers, McDonald’s is asking all customers to wear face coverings when entering U.S. restaurants, beginning Aug. 1.

“While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers,” the company said in a statement.

Officials say they are providing training for restaurant staff to ensure they are prepared to address the new policy “in a friendly and positive way.”

In situations where a customer declines to wear a mask, McDonald’s says it is putting additional procedures in place “to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”

Adding protective panels to front- and back-of-house

McDonald’s says it has also developed a series of divider panels and retrofit barrier solutions for both front and back-of-house. Organizers say the panels will safely allow employees to increase order taking and seating capacity while continuing to meet social distancing guidelines.