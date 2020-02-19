Meal-kit company Blue Apron considers selling itself

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, the logo for Blue Apron appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Blue Apron, the online seller of meal kits, said it may put itself up for sale. The struggling company, which pioneered the meal-kit craze in the U.S., has faced tough competition from online rivals that also ship boxes of raw meat, fish and vegetables to doorstops. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Online meal-kit seller Blue Apron said it may put itself up for sale.

The struggling company has faced tough competition from online rivals that also ship boxes of raw meat, fish and vegetables to doorstops.

Grocers, including Kroger and Walmart, have also been selling their own ready-to-cook kits in stores.

The company said it is also considering merging with another company or selling parts of its business.

Blue Apron has seen its valuation dwindle since it became a public company. It was worth nearly $2 billion after its initial public offering in 2017.

On Wednesday, the company was valued at about $58 million.