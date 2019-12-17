Measure to raise tobacco sales age in spending bill

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Federal lawmakers appeared poised to raise the national smoking age to match the drinking age.

A group of senators has agreed to raise the federal tobacco sales age from 18 to 21, according to multiple people involved in the talks.

That includes e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

A number of states have already raised the tobacco sales age to 21 by state law.

The sources say the change will be part of a sweeping year-end spending agreement that will be released later Monday.

Some top lawmakers have been looking for a way to get the higher age across the finish line — and now they’ve found one, by attaching it to the must-pass series of bills to avoid a government shutdown.

The House is expected to vote on the spending agreement on Tuesday. The Senate would then need to pass it by Friday to dodge a partial government shutdown.

With bipartisan support, the bill appears likely to pass.

