Meet Dick Anderson, an 89-year-old who’s still playing baseball in Minnesota

National News

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

Dick Anderson is an 89-year-old baseball player in Minneapolis.

“I like winning and I’ve played on winning teams all my life,” said Anderson.

“I’m only valuable because I’m just a pitcher now. I don’t hit. I’ve had two knee surgeries and I’m not able to run much, so they just let me pitch.”

He’s out in the field with players who are half his age.

“This team tonight is my 40 and over team. I love it. I play with sons of some of the guys I’ve played with in the past. I love it. I just feel better when I’m out here. I can be tired at home, when I get out here, I just, I feel like I’m young again,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories