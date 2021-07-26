Meet Dick Anderson, an 89-year-old who’s still playing baseball in Minnesota

Dick Anderson is an 89-year-old baseball player in Minneapolis.

“I like winning and I’ve played on winning teams all my life,” said Anderson.

“I’m only valuable because I’m just a pitcher now. I don’t hit. I’ve had two knee surgeries and I’m not able to run much, so they just let me pitch.”

He’s out in the field with players who are half his age.

“This team tonight is my 40 and over team. I love it. I play with sons of some of the guys I’ve played with in the past. I love it. I just feel better when I’m out here. I can be tired at home, when I get out here, I just, I feel like I’m young again,” said Anderson.