Meet Narwhal, the puppy found with a tail growing out of his head

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Mac’s Mission animal rescue founder Rochelle Steffen holds a 10-week-old golden retriever puppy with a small tail growing between his eyes, dubbed “Narwhal,” Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Jackson, Mo. The puppy’s condition has led to widespread online notoriety and, Steffen said, a flood of adoption offers. (Tyler Graef/The Southeast Missourian via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A very special puppy from southeast Missouri is going viral for being a ‘unicorn.’

The puppy is affectionately known as Narwhal has a tail growing out of the middle of his forehead.

The puppy was rescued by Mac’s Mission earlier this month.

Narwhal was recently taken to a veterinarian for x-rays and the tail does zero harm to the puppy.

One Facebook follower said, “It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!”

The rescue said the tail doesn’t bother him or slow him down. He’s just like any other puppy!

And in case you were wondering, the tail doesn’t wag.

At the moment Mac’s Mission says Narwhal will eventually be available for adoption once he is medically cleared. For updates on the puppy, you can visit their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Early Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early Signing"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fire Hydrant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Hydrant"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

World Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Kindness Day"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Garrison Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Police"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13"

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps"

Holiday Book Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Book Drive"

Region Volleyball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region Volleyball 11.12.19"

Women's College Basketball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's College Basketball 11.12.19"

Garrison Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Water"

LESSENING RESTRICTIONS PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "LESSENING RESTRICTIONS PKG"

Beulah Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge