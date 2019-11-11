Mercury skips across sun’s vast glare in rare transit

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This still image from video issued by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory shows Mercury as it passes between Earth and the sun on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. The solar system’s smallest, innermost planet resembles a tiny black dot during the transit, which began at 7:35 a.m. EST (1205 UTC). (NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Mercury raced across the massive face of the sun Monday in a rare celestial transit.

Stargazers used solar-filtered binoculars and telescopes to spot Mercury — a tiny black dot — as it passed directly between Earth and the sun on Monday.

The eastern U.S. and Canada got the whole 5 ½-hour show, weather permitting, along with Central and South America. The rest of the world, except for Asia and Australia, got just a sampling.

Mercury is the solar system’s smallest, innermost planet. The next transit isn’t until 2032, and North America won’t get another shot until 2049.

In Maryland, clouds prevented NASA solar astrophysicist Alex Young from getting a clear peek. Live coverage was provided by observatories including NASA’s orbiting Solar Dynamics Observatory.

“It’s a bummer, but the whole event was still great,” Young wrote in an email. “Both getting to see it from space and sharing it with people all over the country and world.”

At Cape Canaveral, space buffs got a two-for-one. As Mercury’s silhouette graced the morning sun, SpaceX launched 60 small satellites for global internet service, part of the company’s growing Starlink constellation in orbit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11"

Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day"

Raising a Reader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising a Reader"

Love Without Fear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love Without Fear"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10"

Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson"

Vet Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Blankets"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

Medical Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Equipment"

WDA Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Swimming"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Veterans at Bison game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans at Bison game"

Noodles & Company

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noodles & Company"

Defrosting Windshields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Defrosting Windshields"

Cheerleading Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheerleading Story"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9"

Connor's Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Wish"

Garage Sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garage Sale"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge