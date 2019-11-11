Mexican immigrant fights for DACA as court ruling nears

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Blame the Grinch or Mother Nature, but the annual Christmas in Ice sculpture park won’t open this year in North Pole, Alaska, because of a lack of ice.

Executive Director Keith Fye tells the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner it’s the first cancellation since the event started 14 years ago in the city where Christmas is celebrated year-round and city light poles are decorated like candy canes.