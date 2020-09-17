Coronavirus
Mexico: Border travel restrictions again extended, now in place through October

Pedestrians walk to El Paso, Texas, as they cross the Paso del Norte International Bridge, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Travel restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 between the U.S. and Mexico have been extended through October, Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Relations announced in a series of tweets Thursday.

The restrictions, which were to expire on Sept. 21, will now be in effect until 11:59 p.m. October 21, 2020, the agency said.

The travel restrictions have been in place since March 21 and apply to non-essential land traffic to and from the U.S. and Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in August initiated a crackdown on non-essential international travel. Federal officials are asking travelers the reason for their visit to Mexico and referring to secondary inspections those whose travel was deemed non-essential. There, they would get information about COVID-19 and how to slow its spread.

The crackdown initially resulted in hours-long wait times for people trying to return to the U.S. Eventually, fewer passenger vehicles and pedestrians opted to cross the border, and wait time seemingly returned to normal.

Nevertheless, the majority of people crossing the border are doing do for reasons considered non-essential.

This is developing story. Look for updates as more information become available.

