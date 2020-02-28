Mexico confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

A man wears a mask over his mouth as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Mexico’s assistant health secretary announced Friday that the country now has confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Fernando)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s assistant health secretary says the country now has two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Friday that one of the patients is in Mexico City and the other in the northern state of Sinaloa, and neither is seriously ill.

At least five family contacts have been placed in isolation.

He said that one of the men had contact with someone who had traveled to the northern Italian region where that country has seen a local outbreak.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appeared to downplay the seriousness of the Covid-19 virus, saying “it isn’t even equivalent to influenza.”

