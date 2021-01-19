Mexico frees US soldier caught with gun in Juarez

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BorderReport.com Resources

About The Tour

The Border Wall

Live Border Cameras

Meet The Team

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A member of the New Mexico Army National Guard arrested for carrying a gun into Mexico has been released, a Department of Defense source said.

Mexican authorities on Saturday night arrested the soldier as he walked across into Juarez with the handgun. Carrying a gun without a permit from the Mexican Ministry of Defense is a federal crime in Mexico. The soldier, identified only as Emmanuel O., was taken into custody by the Mexican federal police to await prosecution.

A Mexican official released a photo of the firearms and two magazine cartridges to selected members of the Juarez media and initially identified the service member as a soldier from Fort Smith, Arkansas. Fort Smith is a city in Sebastian County, near the Oklahoma border. A nearby military facility, Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center, serves as training ground for several National Guard and Army Reserve units.

However, the Department of Defense source said the soldier was released within 48 hours. There’s no word on what happened to the gun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Byron Dorgan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/19

Emergency Hearing

Cashless Bill

Legacy Money

Vision Zero

Bookmobile Award

Phase 1B Begins

COVID-19 Memorial Ceremony

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/19

An increase in temperatures and wind

Infertility HB 1147

NDC JAN 19

High School Basketball

Beulah Boy's Basketball

Maxbass Bank

Firehouse Subs

MLK Day

Vaccine Scam

More Video

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.

View live cameras at the border.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News