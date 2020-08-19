Michelle Obama’s ‘VOTE’ necklace takes the internet by storm

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

LOS ANGELES – Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s ‘VOTE’ necklace took the internet by storm on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

It is now in such high demand that the designer has had to hire more employees.

“This is by far the most exciting and interesting day I’ve ever had,” said Los Angeles jewelry designer Chari Cuthbert.

You can customize the gold letters to spell anything, but ‘VOTE’ is winning this election.

Michelle Obama’s stylist had selected the necklace a few weeks ago, but Cuthbert didn’t know where or when the former first lady might wear it.

As the designer sat watching someone she’s in awe of wearing her piece, congratulatory messages started streaming in.

“I just started crying,” said Cuthbert, “I was just so overwhelmed with joy that I sat at my desk and cried for about 5 minutes.”

