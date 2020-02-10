Michigan police fatally shoot man who stabbed police dog in head

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

(AP) — Police say officers fatally shot a man who stabbed a police dog in the head during a hostage situation at a home in a mid-Michigan city.

Police Chief Robert Ruth says officers responding to a reported hostage situation at the house in Saginaw Sunday morning rescued a male hostage.

The 48-year-old suspect then stabbed a police dog in the head with a knife, prompting officers to fire on the suspect, killing him.

Ruth says Deebo the German shepherd was rushed to a veterinary hospital and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10"

Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Kaidra Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Interview"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Top Five Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Five Plays of the week"

First meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "First meeting"

Sexploitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexploitation"

Burn Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burn Awareness"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

Traffic Stop Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic Stop Death"

Power Plant Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Plant Problems"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

Worst Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worst Tips"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Affective Disorder"

Power Outage Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Outage Bismarck"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge