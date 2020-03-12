Michigan records third case of coronavirus

National News

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded a third case of coronavirus on the southeast side of the state.

The case is in St. Clair County, its health department confirmed. The case was added to the state’s coronavirus webpage Thursday.

St. Clair County says the case is a middle-aged man. He is in stable condition and is being isolated at his home. He has traveled domestically, the county reports.

“The health department does not want the community to panic. If you feel well, you do not need to be tested. Mildly-ill people should be encouraged to stay home and contact their healthcare provider by phone for clinical guidance. Testing will be determined based on risk assessment,” Medical Heath Officer Dr. Annette Mercatante said.

The first two cases, confirmed Tuesday, were in Oakland and Wayne counties.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already declared a state of emergency, and health officials are advising a number of measures to keep the illness from spreading. They reminded people to wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds using soap and warm water, to cough and sneeze into their upper arm, and not to touch their face.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Tracking coronavirus

They also recommended calling off any event at which more than 100 people would gather. That led to a slew of cancellations across West Michigan.

More than 127,00 people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, about 1,300 of whom are in the United States. It often presents with mild symptoms and most people who get it recover. However, it can be deadly, especially for older patients and those with preexisting conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Local Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses"

Rural Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Prep"

Governor Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Update"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

College Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Classes"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12"

Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds"

New Home Buyers

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Home Buyers"

White Shield School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Shield School Week"

North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely"

Carbon Capture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Capture"

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer"

Rural Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Stores"

New Town VA Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town VA Center"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard."
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge