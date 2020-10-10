Mick Fleetwood surprises viral TikTok “Dreams” star Nathan Apodaca on air: “We owe you.”

All of Nathan Apodaca’s “dreams” are coming true this week. Mick Fleetwood, co-founder of the legendary band Fleetwood Mac, surprised the TikTok star on air Friday to thank him for his viral video. 

Apodaca’s TikTok, which featured him skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice and singing along to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” has garnered over 38 million views on the platform. Fleetwood has already recreated the video himself, and Ocean Spray gifted Apodaca a truck. 

The video helped the iconic 1977 hit song have its biggest-ever week on streaming services. BBC News brought the two men together during a surprise interview on Friday. 

“One, we owe you,” Fleetwood told a shocked Apodaca during the remote interview. “It’s such a celebration of everything. I’ve heard you talking about it, and it’s so joyous and fun.” 

Fleetwood said that the video came at the perfect time, as people are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. 

“I just wanna say, outside of Fleetwood Mac, we owe you. It’s such a great story, and so needed,” he told the Idaho native. “In days that are really challenging…it makes people smile, and I’m so happy to be part of it. Congratulations on a wild, wild skateboard journey that has led us to talking today.”

“I feel blessed and I appreciate you,” Apodaca said in response, thanking him for sharing the video on social media. “It’s just awesome.” 

Fleetwood said he hoped the two men could meet one day, saying, “You’re right in my heart.” 

Adopcaca thanked Fleetwood for sending him a letter. His daughter also crashed the interview, saying her favorite Fleetwood Mac song is “Landslide.” 

“I hope Stevie’s watching,” Fleetwood said at the end of the interview, speaking of his bandmate, Steve Nicks. “She’s going to be overjoyed.”

