Microsoft announces smaller, cheaper Xbox

Microsoft just announced a smaller, cheaper Xbox ahead of the holiday season.

The company said the Xbox series will cost just $300.

That puts it at the same price point as a Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft didn’t announce a release date for the Series S.

Gaming systems are in high demand right now due to the pandemic.

Microsoft also plans to release its bigger, more expensive Xbox Series X in November.

The company hasn’t announced what that price will be.

Sony’s Playstation 5 is also expected to come out during the holiday season.