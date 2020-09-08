Microsoft announces smaller, cheaper Xbox

National News

by: CNN Newsource, WSPA News

Posted: / Updated:

Microsoft just announced a smaller, cheaper Xbox ahead of the holiday season.

The company said the Xbox series will cost just $300.

That puts it at the same price point as a Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft didn’t announce a release date for the Series S.

Gaming systems are in high demand right now due to the pandemic.

Microsoft also plans to release its bigger, more expensive Xbox Series X in November.

The company hasn’t announced what that price will be.

Sony’s Playstation 5 is also expected to come out during the holiday season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

New Roof

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/8

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/8

Tuesday's Forecast: Chilly highs with another round of cold lows

NDC SEPT 8

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

St Marys Football

Sean Korsmo

Monday, September 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

100 miles on foot

Dickinson Marathon for leukemia

Robert One Minute 9-7

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 9-7-20

NDC SEPT 7

Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

Top plays of the week

CARES Act money at North Dakota airports

Increased patrols for Labor Day

Robert One Minute 9-6

Shaggy Shuffle

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss