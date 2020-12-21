Midwestern universities form alliance to lure Space Command

ATLANTA (AP) — In the fight to retain her U.S. Senate seat, Republican Kelly Loeffler has boasted she is “more conservative than Attila the Hun” and has a “100% Trump voting record.” She has backed the president's baseless allegations of voting fraud andrallied with a far-right candidate who expressed support for a conspiracy theory that sees Democrats as part of a Satanic child sex ring.

It’s not the type of campaign that supporters expected from the superrich former finance executive. Before she entered politics in 2019, Loeffler ran in Atlanta’s elite circles and didn't appear fired up by ultraconservative zeal. Her appointment to the Senate by Gov. Brian Kemp in December last year was widely seen as a way for the Georgia GOP to appeal to moderate suburban women.