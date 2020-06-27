Military flyovers across the country for 4th of July

Several cities in the U.S. will get a special treat this 4th of July — military flyovers.

The Department of Defense is planning the flyovers in cities that played roles in the American Revolution: Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington are included. So is Mount Rushmore.

About 1,700 service members will participate in celebrations across the nation.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host the 2020 Salute to America on the White House south lawn and adjacent 52 acre ellipse.

The Government Accountability Office reported Thursday that last year’s celebration in Washington cost $13 million.

Before the Salute to America debuted last year, typical 4th of July celebrations in the nation’s capital were $6 million to $7 million.