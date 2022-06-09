YUMA, Arizona (KLAS/NEXSTAR) — Emergency responders from Naval Air Facility El Centro are heading to the scene of another military aircraft crash north of Yuma, Arizona, along the California-Arizona border.

In a Facebook post, the Naval base wrote, “EMERGENCY ALERT! We have received reports that a military aircraft has crashed about 35 miles north of Yuma, AZ. Federal Fire and other local first responders including Reach are headed to the scene. We have no other information at this time. As we are able to confirm information we will release it here. Please be patient as we work through this incident.”

U.S. Navy 1st Lt. Duane Kampa confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego that Thursday night’s crash was a U.S. Navy helicopter at a training range. Kampa said based on initial reports, all four of the air crew on board survived. One of the aircrew suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, Kampa said.

This comes just a day after an MV-22B Osprey crashed west of Yuma killing all five Marines onboard. The crash happened Wednesday during a training mission in Glamis, east of San Diego County. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and crews have begun equipment recovery operations, 1st Lt. Duane Kampa said.

This is a developing story.