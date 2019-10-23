Miller Lite offering free beer if you unfollow them

National News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:
Miller Lite

FILE – In this March 11, 2015 file photo, newly-filled and sealed cans of Miller Lite beer move along on a conveyor belt, at the MillerCoors Brewery, in Golden, Colo. A Wisconsin judge on Friday, May 24, 2019, ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop suggesting in advertising that MillerCoors’ light beers contain corn syrup, wading into a fight between two beer giants that are losing market share to small independent brewers. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – MillerCoors wants to buy you a beer… but you have to unfollow the Miller Lite brand on social media first.

It’s part of a new campaign that will debut in a commercial spot Tuesday during Game One of the World Series.

The premise is a “few friends are better than a few thousand followers.”

The company said it got the idea after learning half of all drinkers aged 21 to 27 said they meet with their friends fewer than a few times a month.

So, even though it may seem counter-productive, encouraging people to go out may be good for the company’s bottom line.

To get in on the deal, you will have to take a photo proving you unfollowed Miller Lite on Facebook or Instagram, then text it to the company.

You’ll then get a link telling you where to upload your receipt, and Miller will credit your pay-pal account the cost of a beer.

It’s good until November 29 or until 118,000 free beers have been handed out.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

