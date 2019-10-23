Miller Lite offering free beer if you unfollow them

FILE – In this March 11, 2015 file photo, newly-filled and sealed cans of Miller Lite beer move along on a conveyor belt, at the MillerCoors Brewery, in Golden, Colo. A Wisconsin judge on Friday, May 24, 2019, ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop suggesting in advertising that MillerCoors’ light beers contain corn syrup, wading into a fight between two beer giants that are losing market share to small independent brewers. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – MillerCoors wants to buy you a beer… but you have to unfollow the Miller Lite brand on social media first.

It’s part of a new campaign that will debut in a commercial spot Tuesday during Game One of the World Series.

The premise is a “few friends are better than a few thousand followers.”

The company said it got the idea after learning half of all drinkers aged 21 to 27 said they meet with their friends fewer than a few times a month.

So, even though it may seem counter-productive, encouraging people to go out may be good for the company’s bottom line.

To get in on the deal, you will have to take a photo proving you unfollowed Miller Lite on Facebook or Instagram, then text it to the company.

You’ll then get a link telling you where to upload your receipt, and Miller will credit your pay-pal account the cost of a beer.

It’s good until November 29 or until 118,000 free beers have been handed out.