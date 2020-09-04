Mini Buckingham Palace mobile home now taking reservations

National News

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Buckingham Palace may be temporarily closed, but a new mobile home modeled after the residence of Queen Elizabeth II is now open and taking reservations.

“The Royal Caravan” is a Buckingham Palace-themed vacation home located in Britain’s resort town of Scarborough.

The 840-square-foot trailer sleeps up to four guests and features golden toilets, chandeliers in every room and gold and red velvet thrones. It even has golden dog bowls.

The real Buckingham Palace in London is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the UK, and its balcony is one of the most famous in the world.

Built in 1703 and purchased in 1761 to serve as a royal residence, the palace is currently undergoing a 10-year renovation that began in 2017.

Tours have been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.

