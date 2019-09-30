Minn. boy, 9, takes wrong turn on 5K race, wins 10K race instead

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP file photo (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

SARTELL, Minn. (AP) — It took 9-year-old Kade Lovell longer than expected to finish his 5K race in Minnesota, but only because he was busy accidentally winning a separate 10K race.

Lovell’s mother became worried when he didn’t cross the finish line of the Francis Franny Flyer 5K in Sartell on Sept. 21. The St. Cloud Times reports she drove along the 5K (3.11-mile) route looking for him and was “bawling” when no one else saw him, either.

Kade says a woman told him to keep going when he approached the 5K turn so he did, despite his confusion.

Race organizers told Kade’s mother he finished in first place and she thought they meant in his age group. But he was first-place overall. His finished in just over 48 minutes — a minute faster than the 40-year-old second-place contestant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30"

A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon"

Weekend Snow in Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Snow in Montana"

Mandan Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Tennis"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Hwy Patrol Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy Patrol Crash"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19"

Bishop Ryan Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Cross Country"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Heart River Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River Update"

HS Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Cross Country"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Marijuana Banking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Banking"

Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19"

Buddy Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk"

Diabetes Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetes Walk"

Building a Healthier Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Building a Healthier Community"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19"

Gun Shot at Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Shot at Auction"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss