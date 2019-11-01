Minnesota company snubs time change by removing clocks from work campus

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — While most everyone wishes they could turn back time, one of the largest corporations in the country is sick of it.

Minnesota-based 3M is taking advantage of the end of daylight saving time and removing about 1,000 wall clocks at its 400-acre Maplewood campus. For decades, nearly two dozen people worked in 12-hour shifts for two weekends a year to adjust the time and put in new batteries.

Plant engineering supervisor Tom Berg says the cost of the time changes averaged about $35,000 a year. Berg says this is a way for the company to be more efficient and get rid of something it doesn’t need.

A few of the timepieces are being donated and the rest recycled.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

#OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "#OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/1"

Furry Friday: Gibbs the Puppy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Gibbs the Puppy"

Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy"

DARE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DARE"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Haunted House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted House"

Expressway Bridge Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expressway Bridge Crash"

Cyber Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Update"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

MAYSA Rink Leak

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAYSA Rink Leak"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Nursing Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Home"

Legare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legare"

Veterans Voices: Brett Wold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Brett Wold"

Why is it called Arctic Air?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it called Arctic Air?"

House Sorting

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Sorting"

Linton HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Football"

Price is Right

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price is Right"

Chick-Fil-A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-Fil-A"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge