Minnesota DOT Pushes for More Snow Fences

National News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

(MOORHEAD, M.N.)– This latest storm is another reason the Minnesota Department of Transportation is pushing for people to join their snow fence project.

If you’ve taken a drive along I-94 between Highway 336 and Moorhead you’ll see these snow fences. They help protect the roads from snowdrifts, making it so they’re able to stay open longer.

The Minnesota State Patrol tells us the fences have reduced crashes along what used to be a site for dozens of accidents down to only a couple.

The DOT says they’re looking for private landowners and farmers to partner with, to reach their goal, to help protect roads with more snow fences statewide.

“Living snow fences which consist of trees or shrub rows and then we also have some other more temporary solutions which can be cornrows or bale rows type of solutions,” said Dave Keranen with the Minnesota DOT.

The DOT says the snow fences have saved them hundreds of thousands of dollars in cleanup costs in the last decade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Future City Competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future City Competition"

Hotel Strandings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Strandings"

Snow fences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow fences"

Plow Ride Along

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plow Ride Along"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey"

Snow plow crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow plow crash"

Coloring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coloring"

KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 1-18-20"

MHS Fire Lane

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHS Fire Lane"

DOT Roads Update 10:00

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Roads Update 10:00"

Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 2"

Legacy girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy girls basketball"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 1"

U-Mary Men's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Hockey"

Dunn Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Brothers"

Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Donating Prom Dresses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Prom Dresses"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge