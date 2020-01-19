Minnesota DOT Pushes for More Snow Fences

(MOORHEAD, M.N.)– This latest storm is another reason the Minnesota Department of Transportation is pushing for people to join their snow fence project.

If you’ve taken a drive along I-94 between Highway 336 and Moorhead you’ll see these snow fences. They help protect the roads from snowdrifts, making it so they’re able to stay open longer.

The Minnesota State Patrol tells us the fences have reduced crashes along what used to be a site for dozens of accidents down to only a couple.

The DOT says they’re looking for private landowners and farmers to partner with, to reach their goal, to help protect roads with more snow fences statewide.

“Living snow fences which consist of trees or shrub rows and then we also have some other more temporary solutions which can be cornrows or bale rows type of solutions,” said Dave Keranen with the Minnesota DOT.

The DOT says the snow fences have saved them hundreds of thousands of dollars in cleanup costs in the last decade.