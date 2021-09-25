Minnesota felon pleads guilty to owning gun that killed 6-year-old

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A man with a felony record has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun that he left with four unsupervised children in his Moorhead home, where one of the children accidentally shot and killed the man’s 6-year-old cousin.

Phillip N. Jones, Jr., 34, entered his plea Thursday in St. Paul in connection with the death of Marcellus Dixon, who was shot and killed on March 21 at an apartment.

The plea deal seeks a prison term of up to 4 years and nine months.

Jones has felony convictions that include attempted drive-by shooting, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.