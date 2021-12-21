Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update in St. Paul, Minn., on the state’s plan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Walz is expected to sign a police accountability bill into law Thursday, July 23 that includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife and teenage son.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that Walz and his family tested positive on Monday after his son experienced mild symptoms over the weekend. The governor and first lady Gwen Walz remain asymptomatic. All three have been vaccinated, including Walz who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in March and the Moderna booster in October.

Minnesota hospital capacity remains strained amid fears of an omicron-fueled spike in cases. Nearly 1,500 people hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19 as of Monday, including 355 in intensive care.