Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota governor, Sturgis bike rally

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz takes part in a news conference to announce the learning plan for Minnesota schools for the upcoming 2020-21 school year at TPT’s St. Paul, Minn., studio Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he wishes the neighboring Dakotas would take more aggressive steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, singling out South Dakota’s Republican governor, Kristi Noem, for criticism.

Walz, a Democrat, made the comments Tuesday during a news conference in St. Paul where he announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants and gatherings in Minnesota.

He lamented that Minnesota is catching up with the Dakotas, which lead the country in new cases per capita.

The Democratic governor said he’s not blaming neighboring states for that, but he said this summer’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota was “absolutely unnecessary,” and that data shows it helped spread the virus beyond that state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

How the temperatures in the ocean could impact North Dakota's winter

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/11

A chilly and windy Veterans Day

NDC NOV 11

Flag Pole

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Williston Grant for Nonprofits

Runway Construction Complete at XWA

Dickey's Donations

AEDs in Rugby

Businesses High Risk Level

KX Convo: Al Jaeger

Students in Transition Fundraiser

Healthcare Workers

KX Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/10

MSU Testing

VP Elect & Women

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/10

Traffic Update

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss