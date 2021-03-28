Minnesota lawmaker proposes secession to border states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican Minnesota state representative is proposing legislation that would let Minnesota counties secede from the state and join border states.

Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, introduced the bill Thursday and tweeted out an image promoting a union with South Dakota. It shows nearly every county west of the Twin Cities metro as part of a newly imagined South Dakota.

Petition to allow MN counties to join a State that respects Freedom and Libertyhttps://t.co/a3TA9E32Vi

four-step process:

✔️ Pass HF2423 by the #mnleg

✔️ MN Voters allow Counties to leave

✔️Counties vote to join neighboring State

✔️ Congress approves pic.twitter.com/S8KwWRv1fA — Jeremy Munson (@jeremymunson) March 25, 2021

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appeared to support Munson’s idea by retweeting his plan with a note that said her state will “roll out the red carpet for people who love personal responsibility” and freedom.