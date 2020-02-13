Minnesota lawmaker wants to end noncompete contracts for doctors

(AP) — A Minnesota legislator who is also a doctor is working to ban non-compete agreements in the state. Plans to reintroduce a bill during the legislative session started on Tuesday. It is not clear how much support the lawmaker will get from other lawmakers. Similar legislation advanced through committees during the last session but never made it to a final vote.

Non-compete agreements are permitted in nearly all of Minnesota’s industries, with lawyers being the exception. A number of states, which include California, Massachusetts and North Dakota, limit them to one degree or another.