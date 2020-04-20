Minnesota man accused of dismembering woman, dumping remains

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court Gavel_1481718635294.jpg

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a western Minnesota man admits he killed a 19-year-old woman, dismembered her in his garage and disposed of the body parts in dumpsters outside his apartment.

Ethan Broad, of Moorhead, was charged Monday in Clay County court with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Bail was set at $1 million.

This April 17, 2020 photo provided by Clay County (Minn.) (Clay County Jail via AP)

According to the complaint, the 27-year-old Broad killed Dystynee Avery, cut up her body with a saw, put the remains into garbage bags and dumped them in bins near his apartment.

Broad told police he killed and dismembered Avery in self-defense.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"

Hair Tips for Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Tips for Home"

Hair Stylist Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Stylist Closures"

Businesses Closed for a Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses Closed for a Month"

Robert One Minute 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-19"

Heilman's Performance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman's Performance"

Numbers Update 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numbers Update 4-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Front Steps Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Front Steps Project"

43rd Avenue Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "43rd Avenue Closure"

Walmart Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hiring"

3x Testing needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "3x Testing needed"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge