Minnesota not adding anxiety as condition for medical weed

FILE – In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Darren Johnson, a hemp processor, holds raw hemp that will be used to make CBD oil at his processing facility, Wasatch Extraction, in Salt Lake City. A Utah group that led the push to get medical marijuana legalized in Utah launched a new project with marijuana pharmacies in the state Tuesday, April 20, 2021 to get certain people discounted rates on pot. They say they’re doing it because people can’t use health insurance to pay for it. (AP Photo/Morgan Smith, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health says it would not add anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, unlike neighboring North Dakota and three other states.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says there’s not enough scientific evidence of the benefits of medical cannabis use when compared to the possibility of “unintended consequences.”

No new conditions were added to the existing list of 17 qualifying health issues.

North Dakota added anxiety disorder in 2019 when it immediately became the most commonly cited condition.

Minnesota did agree to add infused edibles in the form of gummies and chews to a list of approved products that include pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures and orally dissolvable medicines like lozenges.