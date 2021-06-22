Minnesota regulators fine company for Line 3 pipeline death

FILE – In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy. June will be a critical month for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline as the company resumes construction and opponents mobilize for large-scale protests and civil disobedience. Winona LaDuke of Honor the Earth says she expects thousands of people from across the state and country to join the protests in northern Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The employer of a man who was run over by a large forklift while working on a northern Minnesota oil pipeline project has been cited by state regulators and fined $25,000.

Authorities say 45-year-old Jorge Villafuerte III was checking a list of materials at the Enbridge Energy Line 3 site near Hill City while standing behind an industrial forklift when it backed over him.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration in May cited Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based Precision Pipeline for a serious safety violation. The Star Tribune reports that Precision Pipeline is contesting the citation.

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.