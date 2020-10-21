Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minnesota reports 35 new COVID-19 deaths, tying its mark from May

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths, tying a single-day record set on May 28.

It’s possible that some of the 35 new deaths occurred sometime before Tuesday because it can take several days for deaths to be reported to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Minnesota was 11 as of Tuesday.

The new deaths raised the state’s cumulative toll to 2,281, and 70% of those occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.

The department also reported 1,082 new coronavirus infections, continuing this month’s trend of new case counts averaging more than 1,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/21

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly dry with before a storm

Innovation Pathway

NDC OCT 21

WDA Swimming

Class B Volleyball

Class A Volleyball

FEMA Map Submitted

Nursing Home Communication

Business 'Covid Busts'

Kidder County Football

Velva Aggies Football

Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Early Snowfall Hurts Construction

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 10-20

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/20

Snow & hazardous travel conditions today

NDC OCT 20

Girl Scout Project

High School Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss