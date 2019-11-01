Minnesota Soon To Be The Only 3.2 Beer State In The U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The first change to beer alcohol limits since the end of Prohibition is coming to Utah.

The state will become the next-to-last in the country to say goodbye to lower-alcohol 3.2% beer on Friday when drinkers will welcome new, slightly stronger brews to grocery stores, gas stations and bar taps.

Minnesota is the last state to have 3.2% beer.

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdale horses marked the occasion in Salt Lake City at a mock funeral for the alcohol limits that were common in most of the U.S. in the 1930s.

Utah kept the restrictions for beer sold outside state-owned liquor stores longer than most states, but lawmakers allowed the increase to a still-low 4% by weight as the market shrunk and large breweries stopped making many weaker beers.