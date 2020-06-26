Minnesota utility regulators reaffirm support for Line 3

FILE – In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis.Minnesota utility regulators reaffirmed their support Thursday, June 25, 2020, for Enbridge’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 4-1 to reject petitions for reconsideration filed by several Ojibwe bands, environmental groups and the state Commerce Department. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota utility regulators have reaffirmed their support for Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 4-1 Thursday to reject petitions for reconsideration filed by several Ojibwe bands, environmental groups and the state Commerce Department.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the PUC rejected arguments from project opponents that regulators should consider new evidence that has emerged since they first approved the pipeline two years ago.

Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

