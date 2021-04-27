Minnesota yard with 2,500 daffodils attracting attention

There is one yard in Golden Valley, Minnesota that is attracting a lot of attention right now.

That’s because the homeowner has planted thousands and thousands of flowers.

They say April showers bring May flowers…but when it comes to this lawn, we are talking a lot of flowers.

“I planted 800 a year and a half ago and it looked pretty good but then I thought, ‘Why don’t I fill the whole thing up?’ So last fall I planted another 1,700.”

You heard him right, Warren Kapsner has planted 2,500 daffodils in his yard.

“’Cause I’m not a big fan of grass,” he said.

Daffodils are perennials meaning they come back each year, so every time he plants more, he just adds more to the growing collection.

And when they grow back they often do so with more than one flower.

“There’s 2,500 here now and it can literally turn into 10,000.”

When we asked him why he chose the daffodil, the answer’s simple.

“The deer don’t eat them, the rabbits don’t eat them and the squirrels don’t dig them up. So it’s the perfect flower,” he said.

And he found the perfect way to streamline the planting process.

“I found online you can buy an auger for an electric drill so you can drill the holes….5.12 you drill the whole throw the bulb in and you fill it up with dirt and nature takes care of everything else,” he said.

They’ve been getting a steady stream of showers. Seventeen out of 27 days this month we’ve seen rain.

“The rain and the cold weather are making these last a lot longer. If it were 75 degrees for the last few weeks they would probably be gone now,” he said.

When we asked him why he decided to keep planting, he said it’s the people.

“Just for putting a smile on their face. That’s what this is for, just to give people something to smile about and just make people feel good,” he said.

And he’s not stopping here.

“This fall I’m thinking of another 1,500 in the back,” he said.