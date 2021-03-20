Minor league Cubs player arrested over drugs in Colorado

This Wednesday, March 17, 2021 photo released by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office shows Chicago Cubs minor league baseball player Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, of Tempe, Ariz. The Vail Daily reports Camargo-Corrales appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday, March 18, 2021 on charges including unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, both class 1 drug felonies, as well as charges of unlawful possession of each drug, both class 4 drug felonies. The Eagle County jail confirmed he was still in custody as of Saturday, March 20. (Eagle County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.

25-year-old Jesus Camargo-Corrales, of Tempe, Arizona, appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday on drug charges and ordered held on $75,000 bond.

He remains in custody as of Saturday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The Major League Baseball website says he was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014. A spokesman for the Chicago Cubs organization said they are aware of the arrest and were investigating.

