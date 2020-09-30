Missing man’s body found 1,500 feet underwater in Lake Tahoe

National News
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — The body of a New Jersey man who went missing in California’s Lake Tahoe in mid-August was recovered more than 1,500 feet (457 meters) underwater, officials said.

Authorities began a missing person investigation on Aug. 10 after a boat rented by 29-year-old Ryan Normolye of Closter, New Jersey, washed ashore in Glenbrook, Nevada without him in it, KCRA-TV reported.

Search crews found Normolye’s approximate location using his phone’s GPS data, but his body wasn’t found until Sept. 26, officials said Monday. First responders from Tahoe’s police and fire departments, the Douglas County Sheriff’s and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office started another search operation after Normolye’s family enlisted the help of Bruce’s Legacy.

Bruce’s Legacy is a nonprofit organization that specializes in underwater body recoveries.

Normolye’s body was 1,565 feet underwater when crews pulled him out Sept. 27, officials said. Keith Cormican, founder of Bruce’s Legacy, said this is the deepest recorded recovery in the United States and Canada.

Officials believe Normolye might have drowned failing to catch up to his boat he jumped off, which was left slightly in gear, moving forward at a slow speed. His phone had a recording of him jumping off.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Theater Upgrades

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/1

Weather Whys: Odd clouds explained

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and colder highs

Native Youth Life Skills

Century Volleyball

St. Mary's Saints Football

TGU Volleyball

Souris Valley Care Center COVID Cases

Mott Meatplant

Close contacts

Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Suffragette Headstone

Scandinavian Visitors

No Høstfest

Debate Reaction

Local Reaction

School Cleaning

Tags Returned

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss