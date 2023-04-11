MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Deputies responding to a call about a Jeep submerged in a Texas lake made a shocking discovery after pulling it out of the water: There was a woman inside.

The rescued woman, who authorities haven’t publicly identified, was taken to a hospital in Marion County, Texas, Friday morning.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials said a fisherman called the sheriff’s office after he found the black Jeep submerged in the south side of Lake O’ the Pines.

Photo Courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The fisherman told dispatchers that the Jeep was about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp. Deputies and a local wrecker crew arrived, officials said, and when they started preparing to remove the Jeep from the lake they discovered a person was still inside and moving.

With the help of the fisherman, wrecker crew and Marion County deputies, the woman was rescued safely from the vehicle and EMS took her to a local hospital. Officials had not provided an update on the woman’s condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

A press release indicated the woman had been listed as a missing person by the Longview Police Department.

Longview police told NPR that the woman had been reported missing around 12:35 a.m. Friday, but it’s not clear when the Jeep went into the water.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return Nexstar’s requests for comment.