Mississippi group picks 5 flag options to replace recently retired state flag

This combination of images provided by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, shows the five proposed designs chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission to replace the recently retired flag that included the Confederate battle emblem. The proposals will be made into flags and be flown Aug. 25 in Jackson, Miss. Voters will decide on a new flag in the Nov. 3 election. (Mississippi Department of Archives and History via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group recommending a new Mississippi state flag has chosen five final designs — three with a magnolia blossom, one with a magnolia tree and one with a shield that has wavy lines representing water.

Mississippi legislators recently retired the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem that’s condemned as racist.

By law, the new design cannot have the Confederate emblem and must have “In God We Trust.”

The five final designs will be made into flags, and those will be flown Aug. 25 in Jackson.

A week later, commissioners will choose one design to go on the November ballot.