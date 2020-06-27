Mississippi House votes to change design of state flag

National News
Posted: / Updated:

A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020. Athletic coaches and their staffs from the state’s public universities held a joint news conference and called for a change in the Mississippi state flag. Additionally several head coaches met with both the lieutenant governor and Speaker Philip Gunn, as well as their lawmakers, to lobby for the change. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi House of Representatives voted Saturday afternoon to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

According to the resolution created by the Rules Committee, a commission will be formed to establish a flag that does not include the Confederate emblem.

The commission is responsible for developing new designs ideas. One replacement design that will be included on the ballot is the phrase “In God We Trust.”

Mississippi voters will have the vote on the new state flag in November 2020.

The House passed the flag bill in a two-thirds majority with 85 yeas and 34 nays to advance the bill.

The bill will now move to the State Senate. In order to pass it must receive two-thirds of approval.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Companions for Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Companions for Children"

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Memory Fireworks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Fireworks"

MSU Pride Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Pride Club"

Business Expanding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Expanding"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town"

Clinic Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Expands"

Alchemist Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alchemist Tattoo"

Bus Route Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Route Changes"

Business Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Grant"

Arts in the Park Back On

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arts in the Park Back On"

Good Neighbor Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Neighbor Project"

BSC Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Opening"

Surviving Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surviving Cancer"

Masks vs. Shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks vs. Shields"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss