Missouri collecting containers found floating in floodwaters

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winter Weather Flooding_1553091707406

This Tuesday, March 19, 2019 aerial photo shows flooding along the Missouri River in Pacific Junction, Iowa. DroneBase via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of containers — many carrying hazardous materials — have floated into the state of Missouri since flooding in the upper Missouri River basin during the spring.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources officials say the agency collected more than 740 containers this year. Many are believed to be from Nebraska and Iowa.

The containers range from small buckets to 500,000-gallon (1.9 million-liter) tanks. Many contain diesel fuel, pesticides or ammonia.

Most of the containers washed up on the banks of the Missouri River in northwest Missouri.

Environmental scientist Stephen McLane says the goal is to return the containers to their owners, but many don’t have identifying marks.

A recycler in Kansas City has helped the agency dispose of roughly 12,000 gallons (45,425 liters) of fuel, pesticides and herbicides.

McLane said the agency expects to be collecting orphaned containers through at least January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18"

Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun"

Synchronized Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Synchronized Skating"

Dickinson State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State Football"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

ND Outdoors 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Outdoors 11-17"

Suspect Loose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect Loose"

Unattended Cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unattended Cars"

Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling"

Berthold Holiday Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Holiday Drive"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17"

Baby Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby Event"

Hospice Tree Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice Tree Lighting"

Ryan Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Fans"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

WDA Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Volleyball"

Girl's State Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's State Swimming"

Holiday Cooking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Cooking"

Winter Pet Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Pet Safety"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge